Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 694.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.14. 15,377,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

