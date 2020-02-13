Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

