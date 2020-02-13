Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after buying an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.44. 11,599,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

