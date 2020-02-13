Verge Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $85.32 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00792814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,175,932,759 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Coindeal, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bitbns, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

