VeriCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $3,963.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047911 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,332.23 or 1.00915467 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000683 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001404 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,494,042 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

