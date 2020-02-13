Verify (CRED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Verify has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Verify has a total market cap of $119,970.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, COSS, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Verify launched on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Verify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Radar Relay, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

