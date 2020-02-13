VeriME Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,128.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. VeriME has a total market cap of $15,128.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.36 or 0.06071212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00056724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001797 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

