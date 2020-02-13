Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Hits $19.29 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $1,457.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $8.97 or 0.00087472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.