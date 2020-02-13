Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.39). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 20,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,444.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,736.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 560,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.