VeriumReserve Achieves Market Cap of $301,146.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $301,146.00 and $615.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00789686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068480 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006573 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,594,626 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.