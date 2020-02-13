Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lowered by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.3% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.65. 19,059,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,479,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

