Veros (VRS) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 24 Hours

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Veros has traded flat against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Veros has a total market capitalization of $29,744.00 and $196.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,080,760 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

