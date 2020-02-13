Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00004500 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Bitsane and Poloniex. Vertcoin has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,426,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

