Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,236,000 after buying an additional 385,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after buying an additional 240,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,366,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,453,342. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

VRTX traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $239.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,459. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.51 and its 200 day moving average is $200.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

