Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Share Price

Media stories about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -3.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TUES shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUES traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 2,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

