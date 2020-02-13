Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 614 ($8.08).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of VSVS stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 457 ($6.01). 994,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 455.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.