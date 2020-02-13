Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $5.78 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $180,679.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002446 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00784283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,217 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, OOOBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.