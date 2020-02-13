ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViacomCBS in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

