ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,930,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 28,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,645,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

