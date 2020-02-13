ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect ViacomCBS to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIAC stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

