Viavi Solutions (VIAV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2020 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Viavi Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/28/2020 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Get Viavi Solutions Inc alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 168,423 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $355,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.