VICI Properties (VICI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

