Victoria (LON:VCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Equities research analysts at Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of LON:VCP opened at GBX 410.10 ($5.39) on Thursday. Victoria has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The stock has a market cap of $514.26 million and a P/E ratio of -110.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 432.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

