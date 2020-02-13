Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 6,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 77,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 37,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

