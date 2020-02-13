VIDY (VIDY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.64 or 0.06109958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00057622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00127714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

