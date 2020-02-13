VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirTra Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.00% of VirTra Systems worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VirTra Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.28. VirTra Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Research analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

