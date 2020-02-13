Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.