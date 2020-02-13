Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a market cap of $950.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.