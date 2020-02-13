Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $207.40. 9,492,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.89. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

