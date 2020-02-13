Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94,718 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $178,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The stock has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

