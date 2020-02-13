Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $207.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.