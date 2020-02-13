Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) CEO Sells $1,048,000.00 in Stock

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 759,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,295. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 68.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.