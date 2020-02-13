Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.03% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $62,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 325,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSH traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 759,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.