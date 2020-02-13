Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 330,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,956 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.61% of Vista Gold worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

