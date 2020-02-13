Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 235.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $589.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

