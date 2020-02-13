Visteon (VC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NYSE:VC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.