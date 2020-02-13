Vitae Hits 24 Hour Volume of $277,862.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $277,862.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00014249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004206 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

