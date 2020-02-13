Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VIVE stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.60.

Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

