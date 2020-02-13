Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Sells $2,512,500.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,222.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VSLR opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Vivint Solar Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSLR. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

