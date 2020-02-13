VNT Chain (VNT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.73 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $447,523.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.