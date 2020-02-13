Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Stumpf Capital Management LLC

Stumpf Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up 1.6% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,925,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 102.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

