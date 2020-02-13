Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Volution Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.33 ($3.00).

Shares of LON:FAN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.91). 95,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.80. The company has a market cap of $441.52 million and a PE ratio of 24.02.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

