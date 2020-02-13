Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 4,001 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 42,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,513.39. 1,099,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,049.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,428.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,294.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

