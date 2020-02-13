VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $25,545.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.03507034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00249866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00148074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

