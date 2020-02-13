Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.85% of Voya Financial worth $70,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,646,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,466. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

