vSlice (VSL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One vSlice token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a market capitalization of $61,817.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, vSlice has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

