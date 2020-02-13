W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $634,499.00 and $94,107.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,334,380 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.