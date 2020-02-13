W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 803,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.