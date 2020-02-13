Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325,018 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $103,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.44. 5,330,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,252. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

