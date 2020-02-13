Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 7th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $61,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 6,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.8% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 225,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.53. The company has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.